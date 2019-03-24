Filmfare Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif And Deepika Padukone Look Like MILLION Bucks!
The most awaited awards show in the Hindi film industry, the Filmfare Awards 2019 just concluded and the red carpet was graced by many Bollywood celebrities. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol and others made fabulous red carpet appearances this year and they were an absolute treat for our eyes. Check out what these celebrities wore to the Filmfare Awards this year.
Deepika's Understated Yet Classy Attire
Deepika Padukone is a total queen when it comes to looking fabulous and on point at any event she attends. She maintained a simple but classy all black look at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday night. Deepika looked beautiful in a black gown with ruffle detailing, which she accessorized with diamond dangling earrings.
Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In An Icy Blue Gown
Katrina Kaif is considered one of the most beautiful women in the Hindi film industry and this picture proves why. Katrina wore an icy blue plunge neck gown to the Filmfare Awards on Saturday night, and she looked ridiculously gorgeous in the ensemble. Katrina kept her makeup and accessories simple for the night and posted this picture on her Instagram before she left for the awards.
Arjun Kapoor Looks Suave In Pinstripes
Arjun Kapoor is a savvy dresser and the hat that he wears with almost all evening outfits has become a trademark of his. Arjun looked suave at the Filmfare Awards 2019, dressed in a pinstriped navy blue suit with which he wore a white shirt and a red tie.
Kajol Slays A Glamorous Black Gown
Kajol looked stunning in the outfit she chose to wear for the Filmfare Awards on Saturday night. She donned an edgy and glittery black gown with a plunge neck and a high slit. Her hair was done up in a sleek pony tail. Kajol just took our breath away with this outfit.
MOST READ: Filmfare Awards 2019 Winners List: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Take Home Awards For Best Actor