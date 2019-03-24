Filmfare Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif And Deepika Padukone Look Like MILLION Bucks!

Deepika's Understated Yet Classy Attire

Deepika Padukone is a total queen when it comes to looking fabulous and on point at any event she attends. She maintained a simple but classy all black look at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday night. Deepika looked beautiful in a black gown with ruffle detailing, which she accessorized with diamond dangling earrings.

Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In An Icy Blue Gown

Katrina Kaif is considered one of the most beautiful women in the Hindi film industry and this picture proves why. Katrina wore an icy blue plunge neck gown to the Filmfare Awards on Saturday night, and she looked ridiculously gorgeous in the ensemble. Katrina kept her makeup and accessories simple for the night and posted this picture on her Instagram before she left for the awards.

Arjun Kapoor Looks Suave In Pinstripes

Arjun Kapoor is a savvy dresser and the hat that he wears with almost all evening outfits has become a trademark of his. Arjun looked suave at the Filmfare Awards 2019, dressed in a pinstriped navy blue suit with which he wore a white shirt and a red tie.

Kajol Slays A Glamorous Black Gown

Kajol looked stunning in the outfit she chose to wear for the Filmfare Awards on Saturday night. She donned an edgy and glittery black gown with a plunge neck and a high slit. Her hair was done up in a sleek pony tail. Kajol just took our breath away with this outfit.