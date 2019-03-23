Filmfare Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan & Ishaan Khatter Bag Awards For Best Debut

The Filmfare Awards 2019 is happening in full glory right now. The who's who of Bollywood have made their glamorous and fabulous appearances on the red carpet of the biggest night in Hindi cinema awards, and the show is made way through. We earlier brought to you the winners of awards under the technical category. Now we bring to you the winners of other categories that have been announced since then.

The year 2018 has seen many young actors make their big Bollywood debut. But the two actors who took home the Filmfare for Best Debut are Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter. We must say, these are two very well deserved winners for this award. Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath and immediately went on to star in the blockbuster film Simmba. Ishaan Khatter announced his arrival into Bollywood with Dhadak, but stole the hearts of many with his performance in Beyond The Clouds.

Other winners who have taken home the Filmfare so far have been -

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal for Shameless

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari for Maya

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus

Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh

Best Short Film (Non Fiction): The Soccer City

Best Background Score: Daniel George for Andhadhun

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar for Tumbbad

Best playback singer (Female): Shreya Ghosal for Ghoomar

Best Playback singer (male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan, Raazi

Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan in Raazi

Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik for Stree

Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter for Beyond The Clouds

Best Debut actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Sanju and Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho

Watch this space for more updates on the Filmfare Awards 2019.

MOST READ: Filmfare Awards 2019: Andhadhun Wins Award For Best Editing [Technical Awards Announced]