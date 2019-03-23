Filmfare Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan & Ishaan Khatter Bag Awards For Best Debut
The Filmfare Awards 2019 is happening in full glory right now. The who's who of Bollywood have made their glamorous and fabulous appearances on the red carpet of the biggest night in Hindi cinema awards, and the show is made way through. We earlier brought to you the winners of awards under the technical category. Now we bring to you the winners of other categories that have been announced since then.
The year 2018 has seen many young actors make their big Bollywood debut. But the two actors who took home the Filmfare for Best Debut are Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter. We must say, these are two very well deserved winners for this award. Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath and immediately went on to star in the blockbuster film Simmba. Ishaan Khatter announced his arrival into Bollywood with Dhadak, but stole the hearts of many with his performance in Beyond The Clouds.
Other winners who have taken home the Filmfare so far have been -
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal for Shameless
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari for Maya
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus
Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh
Best Short Film (Non Fiction): The Soccer City
Best Background Score: Daniel George for Andhadhun
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar for Tumbbad
Best playback singer (Female): Shreya Ghosal for Ghoomar
Best Playback singer (male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan, Raazi
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan in Raazi
Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat
Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik for Stree
Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter for Beyond The Clouds
Best Debut actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Sanju and Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho
Watch this space for more updates on the Filmfare Awards 2019.
