Filmfare Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan & Ishaan Khatter Bag Awards For Best Debut

    The Filmfare Awards 2019 is happening in full glory right now. The who's who of Bollywood have made their glamorous and fabulous appearances on the red carpet of the biggest night in Hindi cinema awards, and the show is made way through. We earlier brought to you the winners of awards under the technical category. Now we bring to you the winners of other categories that have been announced since then.

    Filmfare Awards 2019: Sara & Ishaan Bag Best Debut

    The year 2018 has seen many young actors make their big Bollywood debut. But the two actors who took home the Filmfare for Best Debut are Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter. We must say, these are two very well deserved winners for this award. Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath and immediately went on to star in the blockbuster film Simmba. Ishaan Khatter announced his arrival into Bollywood with Dhadak, but stole the hearts of many with his performance in Beyond The Clouds.
    Other winners who have taken home the Filmfare so far have been -

    Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal for Shameless

    Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari for Maya

    People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus

    Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh

    Best Short Film (Non Fiction): The Soccer City

    Best Background Score: Daniel George for Andhadhun

    Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar for Tumbbad

    Best playback singer (Female): Shreya Ghosal for Ghoomar

    Best Playback singer (male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan, Raazi

    Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan in Raazi

    Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

    Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik for Stree

    Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter for Beyond The Clouds

    Best Debut actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

    Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

    Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Sanju and Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho

    Watch this space for more updates on the Filmfare Awards 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 23:16 [IST]
