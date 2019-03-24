Filmfare Awards 2019 Winners List: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Take Home Awards For BEST ACTOR

Alia Wins Her Second Filmfare Award For Best Actor

Alia Bhatt bagged the popular choice award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in Raazi. Accepting the award, Alia said, "Meghna for me 'Raazi' is u, ur blood and sweat. You are my main chick Vicky without u the film wouldn't be complete. Thank u my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight's all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor)."

Ranbir Wins Best Actor For Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia's beau, took home the popular choice award for Best Actor (Male) for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the movie Sanju. Ranbir's acceptance speech was touching as he said, "Thanks all the people who are associated with the film. It's been over a decade acting in films, It's not skills or dancing skills but put your souls on screen as that's what the audience love."

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi Wins Big

Meghna Gulzar won the Filmfare award for Best Director for Raazi. The film also won the popular choice award for Best Film.

Ranveer Singh & Ayushmann Khurrana Win Critics Choice For Best Actor

Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat and Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun were winners of the Best Actor (Critics Choice).