Filmfare Awards 2019 Winners List: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Take Home Awards For BEST ACTOR
The complete list of winners of the Filmfare Awards 2019 is out after the most anticipated awards show of the year just ended. The awards for Best Movie as well as Best Director have both been bagged by Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. But the best part of the event was when lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took home the black lady for the Best Actor (female and male respectively). Check out the complete list of the winners of the Filmfare Awards 2019 below.
Alia Wins Her Second Filmfare Award For Best Actor
Alia Bhatt bagged the popular choice award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in Raazi. Accepting the award, Alia said, "Meghna for me 'Raazi' is u, ur blood and sweat. You are my main chick Vicky without u the film wouldn't be complete. Thank u my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight's all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor)."
Ranbir Wins Best Actor For Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia's beau, took home the popular choice award for Best Actor (Male) for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the movie Sanju. Ranbir's acceptance speech was touching as he said, "Thanks all the people who are associated with the film. It's been over a decade acting in films, It's not skills or dancing skills but put your souls on screen as that's what the audience love."
Meghna Gulzar's Raazi Wins Big
Meghna Gulzar won the Filmfare award for Best Director for Raazi. The film also won the popular choice award for Best Film.
Ranveer Singh & Ayushmann Khurrana Win Critics Choice For Best Actor
Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat and Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun were winners of the Best Actor (Critics Choice).
The Complete List Of Filmfare Award 2019 Winners:
Best Film: Raazi
Critics' Award for Best Film: AndhaDhun
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Raazi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat and Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun
Best Debut Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath
Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter, Beyond The Clouds
Best Director: Meghna Gulzar, Raazi
Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao,
Badhaai Ho and Vicky Kaushal, Sanju
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho
Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho
Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus
Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh
Best Short Film (Non Fiction): The Soccer City
Best Music Album: Padmaavat
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan, Raazi
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for
Ghoomar, "Padmaavat"
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan, Raazi.
Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun
Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, "Padmaavat"
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad
Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, AndhaDhun
Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)
Best VFX: Red Chillies Fx, Zero
