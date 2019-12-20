    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      FilmiBeat Best Of 2019 Awards: Nominees List Out, Cast Your Vote In The Poll!

      'Awards can give you a tremendous amount of encouragement to keep getting better, no matter how young or old you are.' Six-time Emmy Award-winner, American actor Alan Alda's words sum it up perfectly. As we are all set to bid adieu to this year, it's time to hit the rewind button and pick up some of the 'best' of Indian cinema in 2019 and felicitate them.

      Like every year, FilmiBeat is back with the Best of 2019 nominees' list where we shortlist some of the best performances and films from Bollywood, Hollywood, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema and ultimately, it's you, the audience, who gets the opportunity to crown the best. So, what are you folks waiting for? Leave everything aside and start voting for your favourite performances and films of this year, right away. The countdown begins...

      Check out the Filmibeat Best Of 2019 nominees list by clicking here.

      Filmibeat Best Of 2019 Awards

