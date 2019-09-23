English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    FIRST PICTURE! Amy Jackson & Fiance George Panayiotou Welcome Baby Boy!

    By
    |

    Here's some good news pouring! Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou have been blessed with a baby boy. The '2.0' actress took to her Instagram page to make the official announcement. The couple have named their newborn, 'Andreas'.

    She even shared a glimpse of her tiny tot and captioned it as, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙." Check out the first picture here.

    amy

    In the heartwarming picture, Amy is seen holding her newborn in her arms while George who is by side is seen kissing her forehead. The new mommy has named her baby boy after fiancée George's father. For those know, in Greek tradition, the first grandchild of the family is named after their grandfather.

    Earlier, Amy had revealed that George had popped her the question on January 1, 2019 in Zambia. She had shared, "1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."

    In an interview with Hello magazine, the actress revealed, "He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting, and over a private dinner. It was beautiful." Later, the couple got engaged in London on May 5.

    While speaking with the same magazine, Amy had admitted that the baby was unplanned but they were happy about it. The actress was quoted as saying, "t was totally unplanned. We had no idea. We're at that stage where we're definitely ready for it. I don't think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we're in such a good place. We're happy together, we have a beautiful home and we're excited to be a mum and dad."

    Amy and George will be tying the knot next year. Speaking about it, the former had shared, "The wedding will be next year. But we need to decide where. It could be anywhere in world but we want to make it accessible for everyone. We will have people coming from India and from America, and George has a huge Greek family so we want to try to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone. Maybe even Liverpool. Home is where the heart is."

    Has Amy Jackson Lost Opportunities In Sandalwood After Prem Termed Her Irresponsible?

    More AMY JACKSON News

    Read more about: amy jackson
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue