FIRST PICTURE! Amy Jackson & Fiance George Panayiotou Welcome Baby Boy!

Here's some good news pouring! Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou have been blessed with a baby boy. The '2.0' actress took to her Instagram page to make the official announcement. The couple have named their newborn, 'Andreas'.

She even shared a glimpse of her tiny tot and captioned it as, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙." Check out the first picture here.

In the heartwarming picture, Amy is seen holding her newborn in her arms while George who is by side is seen kissing her forehead. The new mommy has named her baby boy after fiancée George's father. For those know, in Greek tradition, the first grandchild of the family is named after their grandfather.

Earlier, Amy had revealed that George had popped her the question on January 1, 2019 in Zambia. She had shared, "1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."

In an interview with Hello magazine, the actress revealed, "He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting, and over a private dinner. It was beautiful." Later, the couple got engaged in London on May 5.

While speaking with the same magazine, Amy had admitted that the baby was unplanned but they were happy about it. The actress was quoted as saying, "t was totally unplanned. We had no idea. We're at that stage where we're definitely ready for it. I don't think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we're in such a good place. We're happy together, we have a beautiful home and we're excited to be a mum and dad."

Amy and George will be tying the knot next year. Speaking about it, the former had shared, "The wedding will be next year. But we need to decide where. It could be anywhere in world but we want to make it accessible for everyone. We will have people coming from India and from America, and George has a huge Greek family so we want to try to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone. Maybe even Liverpool. Home is where the heart is."

Has Amy Jackson Lost Opportunities In Sandalwood After Prem Termed Her Irresponsible?