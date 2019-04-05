FIRST PICTURE! Irrfan Khan Begins Shooting For Hindi Medium Sequel Titled 'Angrezi Medium'

Irrfan & His 'Angrezi Medium' Team Pose For A Picture

The makers shared this picture on Twitter and captioned it as, "What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! 🎬 Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania, DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur."

Lights, Camera & Action

Here's another picture of the clapperboard from the sets of Angrezi Medium in Udaipur.

Radhika Madan To Play His Daughter?

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers have roped in Radhika Madan to play Irrfan's daughter in the film. The actress was last seen in Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Also A Part Of This Film

Another report states that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been finalized to play the female lead in Angrezi Medium. Buzz is that she would be essaying the role of a cop. The first film 'Hindi Medium' starred Pakistani actress Saba Qamar as Irrfan's leading lady.

Irrfan Recently Penned A Heart-felt Note To Thank Everyone Who 'Soothed' Him In The Healing Process

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart."