First Picture Of Mohit Suri & Udita Goswami's Baby Boy Karma Is Here!

Filmmaker Mohit Suri and his actress-wife Udita Goswami became proud parents to a baby boy in November last year. The couple had kept Udita's second pregnancy under wraps. It was only when Milap Zaveri took to his Twitter handle to congratulate them that the news broke out.

Later, the couple took to their Instagram page to announce that they have named their tiny tot 'Karma'. Recently, Mohit shared the first glimpse of his three-month old baby boy on Udita's birthday.

The director captioned the picture, "When you're a mom , you get a front row seat to the best show in town: Watching your kids grow up. From 21 to now .. I m so glad you ve been there for us .. #happybirthday mama !! Love @deveesuri #karrmasuri @mohitsuri."

The click features Mohit posing with Udita, their daughter Devee and their baby boy. Devee is seen cutely keeping her hand on her little brother's head.

Previously, Mohit and Udita welcomed their first child Devee in 2015.

After dating for around nine years, Mohit and Udita tied the knot in 2013. Udita made her debut with Paap in 2003, which was followed by Zeher in 2005. Mohit on the other hand, is known for helming films like Zeher, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend.

