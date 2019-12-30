    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      First Pictures Of Arpita Khan Sharma- Aayush Sharma's Daughter Ayat; We're All Hearts Over Them!

      By
      |
      Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma's FIRST photo will wins your heart; Check out here | FilmiBeat

      It was double celebration for Salman Khan's family this year as the superstar's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child- a baby girl on December 27, 2019. The couple soon revealed that they have named the newborn, Ayat upon Salim Khan's suggestion.

      And now, Aayush Sharma has shared some super cute pictures of his daughter on social media. Sharing a series of candid clicks, the actor wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy."

      A Happy Family

      A Happy Family

      New mommy Arpita Khan Sharma is seen holding little Ayat in her arms with hubby Aayush and son Ahil by her side. The adorable picture speaks volume about the joy in their hearts.

      Ayat Is A Daddy's Girl

      Ayat Is A Daddy's Girl

      The second picture has the LoveYatri actor lovingly gazing at his daughter Ayat and it's such a pure moment!

      Ayat Is The Most Beautiful Girl, Says Salman Khan

      Ayat Is The Most Beautiful Girl, Says Salman Khan

      Earlier, Salman told media reporters on his birthday, "The moment I got up and checked my phone, I saw Ayat's picture and she is the most beautiful girl. I tweeted about it. Now December 27 is her day. Ayat's birthday coincides with maama Salman."

      One More Picture Of Baby Ayat

      One More Picture Of Baby Ayat

      Here's one more click of the newborn with her mommy dearest who is all smiles for the camera.

      Double Celebration: Arpita Khan Sharma Delivers Baby Girl On Brother Salman Khan's 54th Birthday

      Salman Khan To Become 'Mamu' Again; His Sister Arpita Expecting Her Second Baby With Aayush Sharma?

      Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue