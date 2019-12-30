First Pictures Of Arpita Khan Sharma- Aayush Sharma's Daughter Ayat; We're All Hearts Over Them!

A Happy Family

New mommy Arpita Khan Sharma is seen holding little Ayat in her arms with hubby Aayush and son Ahil by her side. The adorable picture speaks volume about the joy in their hearts.

Ayat Is A Daddy's Girl

The second picture has the LoveYatri actor lovingly gazing at his daughter Ayat and it's such a pure moment!

Ayat Is The Most Beautiful Girl, Says Salman Khan

Earlier, Salman told media reporters on his birthday, "The moment I got up and checked my phone, I saw Ayat's picture and she is the most beautiful girl. I tweeted about it. Now December 27 is her day. Ayat's birthday coincides with maama Salman."

One More Picture Of Baby Ayat

Here's one more click of the newborn with her mommy dearest who is all smiles for the camera.