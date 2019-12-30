First Pictures Of Arpita Khan Sharma- Aayush Sharma's Daughter Ayat; We're All Hearts Over Them!
It was double celebration for Salman Khan's family this year as the superstar's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child- a baby girl on December 27, 2019. The couple soon revealed that they have named the newborn, Ayat upon Salim Khan's suggestion.
And now, Aayush Sharma has shared some super cute pictures of his daughter on social media. Sharing a series of candid clicks, the actor wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy."
A Happy Family
New mommy Arpita Khan Sharma is seen holding little Ayat in her arms with hubby Aayush and son Ahil by her side. The adorable picture speaks volume about the joy in their hearts.
Ayat Is A Daddy's Girl
The second picture has the LoveYatri actor lovingly gazing at his daughter Ayat and it's such a pure moment!
Ayat Is The Most Beautiful Girl, Says Salman Khan
Earlier, Salman told media reporters on his birthday, "The moment I got up and checked my phone, I saw Ayat's picture and she is the most beautiful girl. I tweeted about it. Now December 27 is her day. Ayat's birthday coincides with maama Salman."
One More Picture Of Baby Ayat
Here's one more click of the newborn with her mommy dearest who is all smiles for the camera.
Double Celebration: Arpita Khan Sharma Delivers Baby Girl On Brother Salman Khan's 54th Birthday
Salman Khan To Become 'Mamu' Again; His Sister Arpita Expecting Her Second Baby With Aayush Sharma?