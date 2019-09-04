First Poster Of Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's Directorial Debut 'Euripides Medea' Out!

Apart from her personal life, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently grabbed headlines when she announced that she would be making her directorial debut with a play. Ira had announced her unconventional directorial debut with a theatre production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Now, the makers have unveiled the official poster of Ira's play. Interestingly, the poster has been painted by Farhat Datta and it features the protagonist of the play which is a woman holding a knife full of blood with a furious expression. This has made the poster more intriguing- a Greek classic that stays at the core of the poster. Have a look at it here.

Meanwhile, in the recent development, veteran actress Sarika has turned into a theatre producer and will help the play by Ira Khan, who will don the director's hat for the same.

Sarika has started her production house NautankiSa Productions, and is joined by friend Sachin Kamani and her younger daughter Akshara.

The official social media handle of 'Euripides' Medea' too shared the intriguing poster of the play. 'Euripides' Medea' is a play with a Greek tragedy storyline- a classic 'Euripides' Medea' which will be showcased in selected Indian cities, this year-end.

'Euripides' Medea' is being directed by Ira Khan. It is presented by Entropy and Produced by Sarika's production house NautankiSa Productions.

