English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    First Poster Of Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's Directorial Debut 'Euripides Medea' Out!

    By
    |

    Apart from her personal life, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently grabbed headlines when she announced that she would be making her directorial debut with a play. Ira had announced her unconventional directorial debut with a theatre production 'Euripides' Medea'.

    irat

    Now, the makers have unveiled the official poster of Ira's play. Interestingly, the poster has been painted by Farhat Datta and it features the protagonist of the play which is a woman holding a knife full of blood with a furious expression. This has made the poster more intriguing- a Greek classic that stays at the core of the poster. Have a look at it here.

    Meanwhile, in the recent development, veteran actress Sarika has turned into a theatre producer and will help the play by Ira Khan, who will don the director's hat for the same.

    Sarika has started her production house NautankiSa Productions, and is joined by friend Sachin Kamani and her younger daughter Akshara.

    The official social media handle of 'Euripides' Medea' too shared the intriguing poster of the play. 'Euripides' Medea' is a play with a Greek tragedy storyline- a classic 'Euripides' Medea' which will be showcased in selected Indian cities, this year-end.

    'Euripides' Medea' is being directed by Ira Khan. It is presented by Entropy and Produced by Sarika's production house NautankiSa Productions.

    Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Looks Magical In These New Pictures From Her BOLD Photoshoot!

    More AAMIR KHAN News

    Read more about: aamir khan ira khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue