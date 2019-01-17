The FIRST REVIEW Of Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India Is Out & It’s Unbelievably Good!

Devansh Patel @PatelDevansh

"Saw #WhyCheatIndia. It questions the virtues of education & its system, what governs our motivation & determines our action. A brave, unapologetic entertainment or as the great Rocky Balboa said "It ain't bout how hard u hit. Its bout how hard u can get hit & keep moving forward"." [sic]

Emraan Starrer Will Be Sure Shot Hit

A leading entertainment portal has also given thumbs up to the movie and tweeted, "#WhyCheatIndia This is the movie which keeps you on the edge of seat and you even forget whom you have come with to watch this. @emraanhashmi mindblowing acting. Superb movie After long long time.Sure shot Superhit. My Rating : ( 4.5/ 5)."

UAE Censor Board Praises The Movie As Well

A media portal tweeted, "Report of #WhyCheatIndia from UAE Censor Board are Outstanding! They have never witnessed such a #Cult Film which has everything for everyone! According to them, if this film doesn't get Award, then what will. @emraanhashmi." [sic]

Why Cheat India Has Been Preponed To Avoid Clash

Why Cheat India has been preponed to January 18 to avoid a clash with Thackeray. Why Cheat India was earlier scheduled to come out on January 25 alongside Thackeray, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.