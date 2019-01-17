The FIRST REVIEW Of Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India Is Out & It’s Unbelievably Good!
We're here with the first review of Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India and it's anything but negative! Going by the tweets, the film will take you by surprise and Emraan's class acting will surely leave you stunned. The film features Hashmi as a conman who ropes in toppers to write entrance exam papers of others in exchange for money. The film is a commentary on the state of education in India. Produced by T-Series Films, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films, the film will be hitting theatres tomorrow i.e., January 18.
Devansh Patel @PatelDevansh
"Saw #WhyCheatIndia. It questions the virtues of education & its system, what governs our motivation & determines our action. A brave, unapologetic entertainment or as the great Rocky Balboa said "It ain't bout how hard u hit. Its bout how hard u can get hit & keep moving forward"." [sic]
Emraan Starrer Will Be Sure Shot Hit
A leading entertainment portal has also given thumbs up to the movie and tweeted, "#WhyCheatIndia This is the movie which keeps you on the edge of seat and you even forget whom you have come with to watch this. @emraanhashmi mindblowing acting. Superb movie After long long time.Sure shot Superhit. My Rating : ( 4.5/ 5)."
UAE Censor Board Praises The Movie As Well
A media portal tweeted, "Report of #WhyCheatIndia from UAE Censor Board are Outstanding! They have never witnessed such a #Cult Film which has everything for everyone! According to them, if this film doesn't get Award, then what will. @emraanhashmi." [sic]
Why Cheat India Has Been Preponed To Avoid Clash
Why Cheat India has been preponed to January 18 to avoid a clash with Thackeray. Why Cheat India was earlier scheduled to come out on January 25 alongside Thackeray, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.