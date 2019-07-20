Former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit Passes Away; Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Offer Condolences
Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dixit passed away following a cardiac arrest on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. The entire nation is gripped with grief, and condolence messages are pouring in from all corners. Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadda, Vivek Agnihotri, Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar and others have taken to their social media to express their condolences.
Akshay Kumar Mourns The Demise Of Sheila Dixit
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to mourn the demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit. He wrote, "Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family 🙏🏻"
Bhumi Offers Condolences On Twitter
Bhumi Pednekar wrote on her social media, "Loss of a great leader...You were really loved #ShielaDikshit ma'am.A huge loss to our country. You've really left behind a great legacy.May your soul rest in peace .My condolences to the family 🙏🏻🇮🇳"
Filmmaker Agnihotri Offers Condolences
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his condolences on Twitter saying, "Just landed in Delhi to learn about the sad demise of #SheilaDixit
She was dignified, passionate and cultured. Difficult for Delhi to find such a CM."
Richa Chadda Remembers The Former CM's Commendable Work
Remembering the commendable work done by Sheila Dixit as CM of Delhi, Richa Chadda wrote, "
#SheilaDixit demise will feel like a personal loss to anyone who grew up in Delhi. During my school and college, the green cover of Delhi actually grew by 300% ! A tall leader. Rest in peace ma'am. Condolences to family. "
