Former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit Passes Away; Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Offer Condolences

Akshay Kumar Mourns The Demise Of Sheila Dixit

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to mourn the demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit. He wrote, "Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family 🙏🏻" (sic).

The former CM died of a cardiac arrest at 3:55 PM on Saturday at Escorts Hospital in the capital.

Bhumi Offers Condolences On Twitter

Bhumi Pednekar wrote on her social media, "Loss of a great leader...You were really loved #ShielaDikshit ma'am.A huge loss to our country. You've really left behind a great legacy.May your soul rest in peace .My condolences to the family 🙏🏻🇮🇳" (sic).

Sheila Dixit's cremation is scheduled to take place at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi at 2 PM on Sunday.

Filmmaker Agnihotri Offers Condolences

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his condolences on Twitter saying, "Just landed in Delhi to learn about the sad demise of #SheilaDixit

She was dignified, passionate and cultured. Difficult for Delhi to find such a CM." (sic).

Sheila Dixit served as the CM of Delhi from 1998 to 2013 for three terms. She was the longest serving CM of Delhi.

Richa Chadda Remembers The Former CM's Commendable Work

Remembering the commendable work done by Sheila Dixit as CM of Delhi, Richa Chadda wrote, "#SheilaDixit demise will feel like a personal loss to anyone who grew up in Delhi. During my school and college, the green cover of Delhi actually grew by 300% ! A tall leader. Rest in peace ma'am. Condolences to family. " (sic)