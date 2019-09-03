French Director Jerome Salle On Saaho: If You Steal My Work, At Least Do It Properly

Saaho, which released on August 30, received mixed reactions from the audience. While some were awestruck by the huge budgeted movie, others were not happy with the outcome. Some stated that the film did not meet their expectations, for all the hype it had created.

However, fans of world cinema could not help but recall a 2008 French movie, 'Largo Winch', directed by Jerome Salle. They claimed that Saaho was inspired by the French movie. When they all took to social media to express their feelings about the movie, they tagged the director too.

The whole thing took an ugly turn when the French director noticed the tweets and acknowledged them. He stated that it was not the first time that his movie was 'stolen'.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help." (sic)

He also shared a still from Saaho in which 'Baahubali' Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen holding each other's hands.

Based on a comic book of the same name, 'Largo Winch' was an action thriller. The director, back in 2018, had claimed that Pawan Kalyan's 'Agnyaathavaasi' was also a copy of 'Largo Winch'. The film was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

The Rs 350 crore budget movie was leaked online soon after the early morning show was released. Tamilrockers, which is infamous for leaking movies on their portal, had leaked the big-budget film.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi. Directed by Sujeeth, the film released across India in both 2D and IMAX versions on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil simultaneously.