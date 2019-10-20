    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      From SRK To Kangana Ranaut, Celebs Mark 150th Birth Anniversary Of Gandhi With ‘Change Within’

      The Bollywood film fraternity is coming together to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a very special way. Many celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Hirani have vouched to take part in a campaign called, 'Change Within'. PM Narendra Modi will be launching it on October 2.

      Celebs Initiate Change Within Campaign Remembering Gandhi

      The aim of the campaign seems to be to revive among the masses, the deep philosophy and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, and his way of life. In a video created by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the celebrities make a heartfelt appeal for the transformation of self that Gandhi propounded. The video was shared by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Rajkumar Hirani, and others on their Twitter.

      Posting the video on his Twitter, Hirani wrote, "Deeply honoured to have played a small part in showcasing Mahatma Gandhiji's greatness. Celebrating and saluting 150 years of the Mahatma #ChangeWithin" (sic)

      Kangana's team had taken to Instagram to make the announcement earlier. Posting a beautiful picture of Kangana, they wrote in caption, "Kangana is all set to participate in the 150th birth year celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi along with the film fraternity. The fraternity has come together to remind and revive Bapu's philosophy. Ms. Ranaut will also take part in launching an initiative called Change Within. The entire campaign to be launched by honorable PM, @narendramodi ji.

      #Gandhi #MahatmaGandhi #Gandhi150 #KanganaRanaut" (sic)

      Kangana is also calling for the revival of Khadi, the fabric that is dearly associated with Gandhi, and making it popular again.

      Story first published: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 0:42 [IST]
