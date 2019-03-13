Funny! Varun Dhawan Says Alia Bhatt Used To Show A Lot Of ATTITUDE On The Sets Of Kalank

Alia Bhatt fights with Varun Dhawan at Kalank Teaser Launch; Watch Video |FilmiBeat

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are for sure one of the most loved on screen pairs. They have consistently looked good on the silver screen together, ever since they debuted together with Student Of The Year, and went on to do other films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and later Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They are all set to appear together for the fourth time in Karan Johar's next big production Kalank. Having worked together so many times, Varun and Alia share a beautiful friendship, of which we got to see a funny side recently.

At the teaser launch of Kalank, Varun teased Alia about how she used to throw attitude while shooting for the film. Varun said, "At the start, we fought a lot....it all started when Alia was showing a lot of attitude on the sets and I was wondering what has happened. I thought she has signed two-three big films so maybe that's the reason. But later she said no I'm just in my character." Funnily, Alia Bhatt interrupted and said, "this conversation never happened".

Varun went on to share a story about how he had once arrived 20 minutes late to the set. "I apologize to everyone on the sets but Alia was not talking to me. Then Alia had to climb on the carriage and I was pretty sure that she would fall. But like always, I had to only hold her from falling and soon as this happened, Alia smiled," he said.

Alia was all praise for her good friend and co-actor. "To be very honest, I love working with him...He is very close to my heart. He is a fantastic actor," she said.

Kalank is a much awaited period drama set in the vintage era of 1940s. It has a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur, with Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon making cameo appearances. The movie is set to hit the theatres on April 19th.

