Gaadi Mein Aana Hai Humare Saath?: Obsessive Paparazzi Bowled Over By Janhvi Kapoor

In an amusing incident, actor Janhvi Kapoor used her sense of humour to shut down a paparazzi on Thursday when she was followed to her car. A video of the actor has been making rounds on social media, and fans are praising Janhvi for a timely comeback.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen walking out of what looks like a salon. A few photographers framed the actor, and she stopped for a minute for them to click pictures. See the video here.

As Janhvi continued to walk towards her car, she was followed by a photographer who did not stop clicking even when she was getting into the vehicle. "Gaadi mein aana hai humare saath (Want a ride with us in the car?)," Janhvi can be heard asking, to which the photographer laughs and says, "Nahi ma'am. Thank you."

However, Janhvi is known for interacting with photographers following her. Once she kept changing her outfits outside a gym and stated that they could click her pictures in different outfits. "Gym se zaada aap logon ke liye tyaar hoke aati hu (More than the gym, I dress up for you)," she had said.

On the work front, Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena biopic titled Kargil Girl, is all set to hit the big screens. Roohi Afza, in which she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao, will release in April next year. Hardik Mehta is the director, and Dinesh Vijan is producing the movie. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has written the script along with Gautam Mehra. It is being said that Janhvi will play a dual role in the film, and both her characters, namely Roohi and Afsana, will be contrasting personalities.

Video courtesy: Viral Bhayani