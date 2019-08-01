Gabriella Demetriades Stuns Us With Her Body Transformation Just 11 Days After Delivery!

Gabriella Was Eager To Get Back In Shape After Delivery

New mother Gabriella Demetriades, who is a model, was eager to get back in shape after giving birth to her baby boy. But the body transformation she has achieved in just 11 days is simply unbelievable.

She Had Kept Up Her Workout Regime Till The Week Before Delivery

Gabriella posted this Instagram story about how she had continued to exercise until a week before her delivery. In a lengthy post she wrote, "So this was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to." (sic)

She Is Grateful To Have Had A Natural Delivery

Sharing how she felt immediately after delivery, she shared this picture and wrote, "I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn't care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now, I'm on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I'm eating. What I'm doing." (sic)

..And Voila! This Is Her 11 Days After Giving Birth!

Taking us by complete surprise, she posted this photo of her in the gym, looking like she couldn't have had a baby just 11 days ago! She wrote, "This photo was taken 11 days after delivery. It's a long way from where it was but the body is an amazing thing. All I can say it, don't stop your regime during pregnancy. Move, eat well and treat yourself every now and again. Prenatal yoga really helped keep my pelvic floor strong (Tanvi at Tangerine studio kept me calm and taught me to breathe). Also remember everyone is different and all good things do take time: so be patient with your body and your mind." (sic)