Game of Thrones Finale Season FULL FIRST EPISODE LEAKED Online To Download In HD Quality!
The craze over Game Of Thrones is unmatachble! Fans have been waiting with a bated breath to watch the first episode of GOT finale season and guess what? It has been already leaked within five minutes of its premiere. Surprised? So are we! A site named 'mega.nz' leaked the full first episode of GOT finale season in 1080 HD quality. We wonder how would the makers of GOT would react to its online leak. No spoilers from us, but when asked how the episode was, one fan told us it was spectacular and mind blowing!
Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to GOT's first episode..
Maghan @itsMaghan_
"This premiere episode leaves me with no assumptions! This is going to be an amazing final season. But a bitch still mad it's the final season... #GameofThrones." [sic]
@jose_enr
OMG! So it's Arya and Gendry all this time!!! Robert Baratheon in the pilot said to Ned "I have a son, you have a daughter, we shall join our houses." [sic]
Swikreeti @Styara
"Will I ever get over this scene? No?" [sic]
Takipçi17861 @Follower17861
"That elephant talk was unnecessary and stupid. I laughed soo hard when Cersei got mad after learning there were no elephants. #GameofThrones." [sic]
Inday Bisaya @IndayMindanao
"Lady Mormont: Your Grace... but you are not, are you? You left Winterfell a king and came back.. I'm not sure what you right now. A lord? Nothing at all?" [sic]
Sal @salsince98
"Things are already set up. Tensions are rising and it appears that there's gonna be no trust against the white walkers and night king. People are gonna die. A lot of people. #GameOfThrones." [sic]
Mat @WrightyDaGawd
"Does anybody else think that Bran did his vision thing through the dragon when Jon and Daenerys were gettin it on? #GameofThrones #GoT." [sic]
