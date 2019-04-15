English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Game Of Thrones Season 8: Priyanka Chopra Calls Sophie Turner 'A Boss Babe'!

    By
    |

    Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 just released today and people can't contain their excitement and social media is full of spoilers, reviews and heartbreaks. While all of them were at it, our very own Priyanka Chopra, who is also a Game of Thrones fan took to Instagram and called her to be sister-in-law Sophie Turner "A boss babe" for her work in the popular series.

    Sophie Turner Is A Boss Babe, Says Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra posted this picture of Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner sitting on the throne and caption it , ''Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight.''

    For The Uninitiated About Sansa Stark

    For the uninitiated, Sophie Turner plays the character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and is one among the other characters who is eyeing to sit on the Iron Throne and will she will succeed or fail, we'll get to know only in this final season.

    Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner

    Right from day one, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have shared a good rapport with each other and also held each other's back when several reports came out stating there's a war brewing between them in the family. They have always stuck together as one.

    Game Of Thrones Excitement

    Now that Game of Thrones will air for another month worldwide, we're sure Priyanka Chopra will keep sending many such posts as nobody on this planet can simply keep quite after just watching an episode. Stay tuned, folks!

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue