Game Of Thrones Season 8: Priyanka Chopra Calls Sophie Turner 'A Boss Babe'!

Sophie Turner Is A Boss Babe, Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra posted this picture of Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner sitting on the throne and caption it , ''Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight.''

For The Uninitiated About Sansa Stark

For the uninitiated, Sophie Turner plays the character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and is one among the other characters who is eyeing to sit on the Iron Throne and will she will succeed or fail, we'll get to know only in this final season.

Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner

Right from day one, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have shared a good rapport with each other and also held each other's back when several reports came out stating there's a war brewing between them in the family. They have always stuck together as one.

Game Of Thrones Excitement

Now that Game of Thrones will air for another month worldwide, we're sure Priyanka Chopra will keep sending many such posts as nobody on this planet can simply keep quite after just watching an episode. Stay tuned, folks!