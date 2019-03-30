Game Over For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan After Back To Back Movie Failures? She Reveals Her Plan B

Direction Is On Aishwarya’s Mind

While speaking to DNA, Aishwarya Rai was quoted as saying, "Direction is on my mind. I do want to direct a movie someday. There's been chatter, but I have never set time and energy to work on it. Now, I should be seriously thinking about it."

Aishwarya Further Added..

"My colleagues have always teased me and said, ‘Why don't you turn a producer or director and make a film of your own?' So, maybe, a few years down the line, I should be able to live up to it."

Aishwarya On Venturing Into Production

Speaking about the same, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said, "There are a lot of talks happening about production. I have been getting feedback from many people, so, it's encouraging. However, I haven't seriously dwelled on this thought."

She Continued..

"I have worked in the industry for years now. I've always been an extremely committed actor and these are roles which demand the highest amount of commitment.

‘I Guess It’s Meant To Be’

"I believe I have the acumen to do it myself today. I have always been a team player and made sure my colleagues, director, producer and everyone else is on the same page. So, I guess it's meant to be," concluded Aishwarya.