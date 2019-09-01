Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bollywood Stars Who Welcomed Lord Ganesh Home Last Year

Shilpa Shetty & Her Hubby Welcome Ganapati

Shilpa Shetty never fails to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Last year too, she and her husband Raj Kundra were snapped bringing home the idol.

Three Generations Come Together To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, and Laksshya Kapoor were snapped after doing pooja for Lord Ganesh at their house.

Ganesh Chaturthi In The Ahuja Household

Govinda, along with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, were all smiles when they welcomed Ganapati bappa at their residence.

John Joins Suniel & Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya Shetty were joined by John Abraham on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi last year.

Anushka During Sui Dhaaga Promotions

Anushka Sharma celebrated the festival last year amidst the promotions of her film Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Varun Dhawan.

Shraddha Is All Smiles

Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for photos before Lord Ganapati at her home.