    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bollywood Stars Who Welcomed Lord Ganesh Home Last Year

    Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. Like many of us, Bollywood stars too hold their own mini celebrations of the festival in their homes. While we gear up to bring Lord Ganapati home, check out some of the celebrities who welcomed him home with pomp and spectacle last year. From Shilpa Shetty to Shraddha Kapoor, these stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi joyously in 2018.

    Shilpa Shetty & Her Hubby Welcome Ganapati

    Shilpa Shetty & Her Hubby Welcome Ganapati

    Shilpa Shetty never fails to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Last year too, she and her husband Raj Kundra were snapped bringing home the idol.

    Three Generations Come Together To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

    Three Generations Come Together To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

    Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, and Laksshya Kapoor were snapped after doing pooja for Lord Ganesh at their house.

    Ganesh Chaturthi In The Ahuja Household

    Ganesh Chaturthi In The Ahuja Household

    Govinda, along with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, were all smiles when they welcomed Ganapati bappa at their residence.

    John Joins Suniel & Athiya Shetty

    John Joins Suniel & Athiya Shetty

    Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya Shetty were joined by John Abraham on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi last year.

    Anushka During Sui Dhaaga Promotions

    Anushka During Sui Dhaaga Promotions

    Anushka Sharma celebrated the festival last year amidst the promotions of her film Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Varun Dhawan.

    Shraddha Is All Smiles

    Shraddha Is All Smiles

    Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for photos before Lord Ganapati at her home.

