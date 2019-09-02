Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here’s How Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi & Other Stars Welcomed Lord Ganesha

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was spotted earlier today, taking home an adorable idol of Lord Ganesha. In a few other pictures that are making rounds on the internet, the actress is seen posing along with husband Raj Kundra, as they flaunt their Ganapati bappa.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi looked every bit excited about bringing home Lord Ganesh as he prepares for grand celebrations. Consisting of minimal shades, the idol looks classy. Vivek was all smiles as he welcomed Ganapati home.

Shraddha Kapoor

Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor posed before a little Ganapati bappa as she offered her prayers. She has decorated the tiny idol with colorful flowers and a couple of lamps.

The Kapoors Welcome Lord Ganesha

Though the Kapoors did not bring home a personal idol unlike other celebrities, Ranbir, along with his father Rishi Kapoor was spotted at a local possession, organized to welcome Lord Ganesha. The entire family was spotted offering their prayers amidst many others who were a part of the celebrations.