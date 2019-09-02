English
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here’s How Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi & Other Stars Welcomed Lord Ganesha

    Today, September 2, is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi. The entire nation can be seen organizing events and other traditional activities to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. Similar to the commoners, celebrities too take immense joy in celebrating the day. Like every year, this year too, Bollywood celebrities are bringing home their favorite idols to start the 10-day long festival. Have a look at the pictures below to see how B-Town stars such as Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Kapoor and others welcomed home Lord Ganesha!

    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty was spotted earlier today, taking home an adorable idol of Lord Ganesha. In a few other pictures that are making rounds on the internet, the actress is seen posing along with husband Raj Kundra, as they flaunt their Ganapati bappa.

    Vivek Oberoi

    Vivek Oberoi

    Vivek Oberoi looked every bit excited about bringing home Lord Ganesh as he prepares for grand celebrations. Consisting of minimal shades, the idol looks classy. Vivek was all smiles as he welcomed Ganapati home.

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor posed before a little Ganapati bappa as she offered her prayers. She has decorated the tiny idol with colorful flowers and a couple of lamps.

    The Kapoors Welcome Lord Ganesha

    The Kapoors Welcome Lord Ganesha

    Though the Kapoors did not bring home a personal idol unlike other celebrities, Ranbir, along with his father Rishi Kapoor was spotted at a local possession, organized to welcome Lord Ganesha. The entire family was spotted offering their prayers amidst many others who were a part of the celebrations.

