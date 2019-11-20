    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Is In Love With The Sets Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movie!

      Alia Bhatt, the supremely talented actress is all set to join hands with master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for the first time in her career. The pre-production of the upcoming Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, which has been titled as Gangubai Kathiawadi has been under progress. According to the latest buzz, Alia is totally in love with the sets of the movie.

      According to the sources, Alia Bhatt visited the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi when she was passing by. The actress was mesmerised with the beauty of the sets and is extremely eager to begin the shooting soon. If the reports are to be true, the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi is much grander and more beautiful than the sets created for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's earlier directorial ventures.

      As we all know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the filmmaker who is well-known for his expertise in creating films on a grand scale. The director is extremely particular about the detailing when it comes to the set designs and costumes of his actors. Reportedly, the master craftsman is planning to create a never-seen-before experience for his diehard fans and film fanatics, with Gangubai Kathiawadi.

      Alia Bhatt was originally supposed to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his ambitious project Inshallah. The movie was supposed to mark the collaboration of SLB and Salman Khan after a very long gap. However, Inshallah has reportedly been shelved due to undisclosed reasons, and the director decided to collaborate with Alia for Gangubai Kathiawadi. If the reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgan has been roped in, to essay a key role in the movie.

