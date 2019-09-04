Ganpati Visarjan: Salman Khan Dances With Joy Despite The Rain; Fans Shame Him Over His Religion

Salman Targeted With Mean Comments

@lollywooddhadak: He should be ashamed of himself. Losing himself in something that's going to ruin him forever

@ni_sha_29: "And he claims to be a Muslim? Disgusting!."

@i_am_s.kareem: "Really very very disappointed with him and his family."

@saminameen: "Respecting religion and following a religion are totally different concepts.we respect all religions but if we r muslims then we should adhere firmly to the core concepts and ideology of Islam and vice versa."

Fans Defend Salman Khan With All Love

@rivni92: "Shame on the people who are abusing and questioning him on showing respect towards Ganpati Bappa. So what if he's Muslim? Stop spreading hatred in the name of religion."

@srimalayasouravvarun: "Salman Khan is looking very happy after many years in Ganesh Chaturthi..He is worshipping our God even if he is a Muslim that's shows his pure heart..Salman Khan has changed totally than he was in his young age in the past..That's great recovery from Salman Khan.."

Fans Hail Salman Khan

@navireddyy: "People who don't get this. In Indian Culture we celebrate all festivals regardless of religion. I personally celebrate Diwali,Eid, Christmas equally."

@hjaani786: "One has to respect someone else's religion and spread unity and not hatred . Let's not let bad rule over goodness and not let evil rule our minds and lives."

Salman, On The Work Front

On the professional front, Salman will be next seen in Dabangg 3, which also stars Sonakshi Sinh and Arbaaz Khan in the key roles. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.