Garam Hawa Actress Gita Siddharth Kak Passes Away

In an unfortunate development, noted actress Gita Siddharth Kak is no more. The seasoned performer, best known for her performance in the 1973 classic Garam Hawa, passed away on Friday (December 14, 2019) in Mumbai, leaving fans in a state of shock. The exact cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

In case, you did not know, Gita began her acting career with veteran director and lyricist Gulzar Parichay, featuring 'Jumping Jack' Jeetendra and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. Thereafter, she acted in several popular films such as Sholay, Noorie, Shaukeen and Gaman, becoming an integeral part of the industry.

On the personal of things, she was married to television host and producer Siddharth Kak, best known for Doordarshan's popular culture magazine Surabhi.

Gita's daughter Antara is a documentary filmmaker, who helmed the critically acclaimed 'A Life In Dance-Daksha Seth'.

We offer our condolences to Gita's near and dear ones and hope that they stay strong in this difficult time.