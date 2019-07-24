English
    Did Gauri Khan Share An Inappropriate Pic? Gets Slammed By Shahrukh Khan Fans For Promoting N*dity

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Fans slammed Gauri Khan as they felt owing to her plight, Shahrukh Khan might find himself in a predicament as well. Wondering what went wrong? It all happened when Gauri Khan shared a picture of the painting of a world-known painter on her Twitter handle. Gauri, who's a known interior designer, keeps sharing pictures of 'decor designs' on her Twitter handle and her recent post was nothing but the same. However, it drew a lot of flak as many Shahrukh Khan fans felt she promoted 'nudity' and slammed Mrs Khan mercilessly.

    Fans Attack Gauri Khan

    Abdul Ibrahim @abdulibrahim331: "Srk ka naam badnam mat karo madam delete it fast."

    #AskSRK Reply Mee @SrkPujari: "Madam I know you are very modern and open minded but aisa pics ghar pe lagana aapki galti hai@iamsrk का naam kharab ho sakta h. He is true lover. This is #AshleeltaaKiHadd."

    Gauri Gets Slammed Mercilessly

    Huma Fatima❤ @iamhumafatima: "Room and interior design theek hai aur beautiful colors but this painting is extremely inappropriate and u r related to SRK.Plz think million times before u upload or tweet. Shukar hai aaj log keh rahe hain SRK ki izzat dekho. Aap ka toh Suhana ko expose karna b mujhe napasand hai."

    Salman ki Bulbul @RoomanaKhan: "She puts such pics in her living room? She is a mother of a young kid. Soch sumajh k design karo yaar."

    Gauri Finds Herself In An Awkward Situation

    ROHIT @rohit02109: "No fun in watching nudes in small screen laptops, lets get them big & hang them on the wall. 😂😂😂 Also Saves trouble of turning on laptops & checking hidden folders. Lets be bold."

    Gauri Khan Deletes The Tweet

    Owing to constant negative responses to her tweet, Gauri Khan, later, deleted the tweet to escape the trolls and abuses.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
