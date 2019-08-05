Gauri Khan Gives Us A Sneak-Peak Into The Khans’ Abode, Mannat!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's sea-facing mansion is located in Mumbai's prime area, Bandstand. The bungalow draws thousands of people every day, with many hoping to catch a glimpse of the royalty of Bollywood, and see where they live. In the latest cover of Casa Vogue, Gauri Khan takes us through her home 'Mannat' giving us all a sneak-peak into the Khans' abode. Dressed in a beautiful strappy black gown, Gauri looks regal as ever on the cover. Check it out!

Donning a stunning black peplum gown by designers Gauri and Nainika, Gauri Khan featured on the cover of Casa Vogue. Taking us through the bungalow which has served as the Khans' family home since 2001, Gauri told Vogue that her home as also helped her grow as an interior designer.

Opening up about what maker her house a home, Gauri said that it has been built gradually, over many years, by adding collectibles that she and all her family members are passionate about. The favourite part of her house is the terrace, but she wouldn't change the façade for anything; a pristine, white, glamorous, imposing exterior Vogue described it as.

The house has no rules for homework or meal times, Gauri further revealed, adding that these days the house is noisy again due to AbRam.

The Khans don't entertain much, apart from the annual big bash. But they have many friends who drop in casually. American television host and comedian, David Letterman, was the latest celeb to visit Mannat!

