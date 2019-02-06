Gauri Khan Hosts Dinner Party For Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor & Others

Gauri Khan & Natasha Poonawalla Arrive

Gauri Khan arrives for the dinner party that she was hosting at a popular Mexiacn restaurant in Mumbai. She can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder top and accessorizing her look with a red handbag. Natasha Poonawalla accompanies her wearing a pant suit.

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora At The Dinner

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also attended the dinner party hosted by Gauri Khan on Tuesday night. Malaika looked stunning in a white jumpsuit with a plunge neck. She was earlier seen at Sophie Choudry's song launch. Arjun Kapoor kept it casual and wore a checkered blue shirt and dark wash denims. He accessorized with a snazzy pair of sunglasses and a black beanie. Malaika and Arjun are rumored to be dating but the two have not confirmed their relationship.

Karishma Kapoor Smiles For The Cameras

Karishma Kapoor smiled for the cameras as she was leaving post the dinner party hosted by Gauri Khan at Sanchos on Tuesday night. She looked lovely in a printed red maxi dress with puff sleeves.

Amrita Arora Goes Casual

Amrita Arora was also present at the dinner party. She looked pretty in a black off shoulder top and jeans. She wore beautiful studded black pumps and let her long tresses free for the party.

Celebs Leave After Having A Good Time At The Party

The small group can be seen leaving the restaurant after having a good time at the dinner party.