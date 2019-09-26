Why Gauri Khan Is So Happy With Shahrukh Khan’s Sabbatical After Zero Debacle?

Gauri Reacts To SRK’s Sabbatical

Gauri Khan, who shares a rock-solid bond with her hubby Shahrukh Khan, speaks to Zoom and says that she thinks that break was very much required for him. Gauri also asserted that she's happy that now, she can travel the world while SRK can look after their little one, AbRam.

Gauri also assured that SRK will resume working very soon.

Gauri Khan On Aryan & Suhana Making Headlines

Shahrukh Khan's all three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are often in the limelight. All they neeed is to step out together and their pictures will start doing rounds all over the social media.

When Gauri Khan was asked how she looks at it, she said, "Aryan and Suhana have been away for a number of years. So, they don't really face that (media's attention). Once in a while, when they come back for a holiday, they do get papped. But they're kay with it."

‘Aryan & Suhana Are Not In A Constant Pressure’

While speaking about her children, Gauri Khan emphasizes that Aryan and Suhana are okay with the media attention because they don't get papped every time they step out as they don't live in Mumbai.

She also believes that it has become a way of life for them and they're not giving much attention to ‘media glare'. Gauri also adds that Aryan & Suhana have learned to deal with the paparazzi.

Gauri Khan On AbRam being Papped

Speaking of AbRam, Gauri Khan says smilingly, "AbRam is not going to places where the shutterbugs are. He's avoiding them. He doesn't get papped more often because most of the time, he's at home. I think right now they (Aryan, Suhana and AbRam) are all good and they're not taking paparazzi too seriously."