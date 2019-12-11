Gauri Khan-Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Recreation Leaves Shah Rukh Khan Embarrassed!
Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of those cult films in Bollywood which continues to hold a special place in our hearts. With memorable characters and dialogues, the film enjoys an immense fan-following. Not just us, even director Karan Johar is still in awe of his directorial debut.
Last night, the filmmaker recreated the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' moment with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan at a Bollywood themed party. Here's what happened next.
How About A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reboot?
Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a bunch of photos from the bash where he dressed up as Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His close pals, Gauri Khan and Kajal Anand channeled their inner 'Tina' and 'Anjali'.
Shah Rukh Khan's Cute Expression Steals The Show
The filmmaker captioned the pictures as, "So BREAKING NEWS! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal's 90's BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don't miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani."
B-Town Celebs React To This Epic 'KKH' Moment
The original Anjali, Kajol dropped a series of face with tears of joy emojis. Zoya Akhtar wrote, "I want you to watch this version'. Shilpa Shetty commented, "Ha ha an how cute is this..😂🤣❤️. "Now iv seen IT ALL !!," read Farah Khan's comment. Ananya Panday wrote, "ICONIC!!!!!!"
Meanwhile, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Completed 21 Years In October This Year
On this special occasion, Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram page that read, "Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music and the heart and soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21 years!"
'King For A Reason': Fans Praise Shah Rukh Khan For Helping Wife Gauri With Her Gown Train!
When Shah Rukh Khan Searched Every Beach In Mumbai To Reunite With His Then-girlfriend Gauri!