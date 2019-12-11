Gauri Khan-Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Recreation Leaves Shah Rukh Khan Embarrassed!

How About A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reboot?

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a bunch of photos from the bash where he dressed up as Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His close pals, Gauri Khan and Kajal Anand channeled their inner 'Tina' and 'Anjali'.

Shah Rukh Khan's Cute Expression Steals The Show

The filmmaker captioned the pictures as, "So BREAKING NEWS! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal's 90's BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don't miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani."

B-Town Celebs React To This Epic 'KKH' Moment

The original Anjali, Kajol dropped a series of face with tears of joy emojis. Zoya Akhtar wrote, "I want you to watch this version'. Shilpa Shetty commented, "Ha ha an how cute is this..😂🤣❤️. "Now iv seen IT ALL !!," read Farah Khan's comment. Ananya Panday wrote, "ICONIC!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Completed 21 Years In October This Year

On this special occasion, Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram page that read, "Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music and the heart and soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21 years!"