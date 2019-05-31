Inside Pictures: Farah Says Gauri Khan Looks Like A Bride While Suhana SLAYS At The Family Wedding
A few inside pictures of Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan have landed on the social media from a family wedding and boy, the mother-daughter duo is slaying with their desi avatars and how! While Gauri opted for a red saree, Suhana looked every bit chic in a saree. The duo was spotted sans Shahrukh Khan as he wasn't seen in any of their pictures. Have a look at Suhana-Gauri's pics below...
Gauri With Her Family
Gauri Khan shared an inside picture with her brother and sister-in-law on Instagram and left everyone drooling. Gauri's close friend, Farah Khan left a comment saying, "Ur looking like the bride." Aww, that's one sweet compliment!
Suhana Takes Over The Internet
If on one side, Gauri Khan has left her fans all impressed, Suhana Khan has taken over the internet with her stunning pictures from the family wedding.
Alia Chhiba shared this picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Can't believe I'm married."
Suhana With Her Cousin
Seen here is Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia, striking a pose for the camera, looking all beautiful. Suhana, who shares a warm bond with Alia, is often seen chilling with her.
'Suit Suit Karda' Moment For Suhana
For the mehendi ceremony, Suhana opted for a pastel-coloured salwar-kameez and looked every bit pretty. Her hair is left loose and she is wearing big earrings with a simple chain around her neck.
Going by the pictures, one can say Suhana is having a blast at her cousin's wedding.
