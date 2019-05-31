Inside Pictures: Farah Says Gauri Khan Looks Like A Bride While Suhana SLAYS At The Family Wedding

Gauri With Her Family

Gauri Khan shared an inside picture with her brother and sister-in-law on Instagram and left everyone drooling. Gauri's close friend, Farah Khan left a comment saying, "Ur looking like the bride." Aww, that's one sweet compliment!

Suhana Takes Over The Internet

If on one side, Gauri Khan has left her fans all impressed, Suhana Khan has taken over the internet with her stunning pictures from the family wedding.

Alia Chhiba shared this picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Can't believe I'm married."

Suhana With Her Cousin

Seen here is Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia, striking a pose for the camera, looking all beautiful. Suhana, who shares a warm bond with Alia, is often seen chilling with her.

'Suit Suit Karda' Moment For Suhana

For the mehendi ceremony, Suhana opted for a pastel-coloured salwar-kameez and looked every bit pretty. Her hair is left loose and she is wearing big earrings with a simple chain around her neck.

Going by the pictures, one can say Suhana is having a blast at her cousin's wedding.