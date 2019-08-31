English
    Gauri Khan Posts Video Of Suhana's First Day In New York College

    Gauri Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, took to social media and shared a video of Suhana Khan climbing the steps of her college. She mentioned that it was her first day at New York University's film school.

    Suhana Khan has enrolled for acting at New York University. The proud mother, who was totally unable to resist from sharing her happiness, took to Instagram and posted a video in which Suhana can be seen entering the film school at the university.

    Suhana, who was in a white top and blue denims with a black bag, rocked her college girl look. "A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU," Gauri captioned the video. However, she deleted it later. Fans, who were equally proud, quickly picked it up and the video has been going viral on social media. You can watch the video here.

    Suhana, who completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England, earlier this year, took up the acting course. During her graduation, Shahrukh and Gauri were standing proudly by her side and shared photos from the event too.

    When Shahrukh Khan was asked about his daughter's career earlier this year, he said that he did not want her to learn acting from him. He said, "Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn't want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice."

    Ananya Pandey, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor, are few of the younger lot of star kids, who have been getting more attention and a lot of curiosity on social media. Even their photos and posts on social media have never failed to create a lot of buzz.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
