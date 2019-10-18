    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gauri Khan Designed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jeans In Baazigar; SRK Says Those Jeans ‘Were A Riot'!

      By
      |

      Gauri Khan is one of the top designers in the country, and has taken up interior designing as a full time career. But did you know that Gauri was dabbling with design around 25 years ago? At an event, Gauri spoke about having designed Shah Rukh Khan's colorful jeans in the super popular film, Baazigar. Shah Rukh acknowledged that those jeans were 'a riot'!

      SRK Says The Jeans Designed By Gauri In Baazigar Were A Riot

      At a design event, Gauri spoke about the fact that her career in design had humble beginnings, with her designing several of Shah Rukh Khan's clothes for movies. She added that she had forgotten that she started her career as a fashion designer, until she came across a picture of SRk's jeans from Baazigar.

      Sharing the video clip of her conversation, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "They say clothes don't maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!!" (sic)

      Some time back, Gauri had shared a couple of pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's looks from Baazigar and tweeted, "Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @kajol." (sic)

      She sure has come a long way. The celebrity designer has designed homes of popular Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

      On the work front for Shah Rukh, he was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed to impress audiences. Shah Rukh is currently on a break, but many reports of him having signed movies keep surfacing.

      MOST READ: Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Give Equal Chance To Female Lead Movies At Saand Ki Aankh Promotions

      Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 19:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue