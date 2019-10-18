Gauri Khan Designed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jeans In Baazigar; SRK Says Those Jeans ‘Were A Riot'!

Gauri Khan is one of the top designers in the country, and has taken up interior designing as a full time career. But did you know that Gauri was dabbling with design around 25 years ago? At an event, Gauri spoke about having designed Shah Rukh Khan's colorful jeans in the super popular film, Baazigar. Shah Rukh acknowledged that those jeans were 'a riot'!

At a design event, Gauri spoke about the fact that her career in design had humble beginnings, with her designing several of Shah Rukh Khan's clothes for movies. She added that she had forgotten that she started her career as a fashion designer, until she came across a picture of SRk's jeans from Baazigar.

Sharing the video clip of her conversation, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "They say clothes don't maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!!" (sic)

They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!! https://t.co/DFXuIVD9Jb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 17, 2019

Some time back, Gauri had shared a couple of pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's looks from Baazigar and tweeted, "Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @kajol." (sic)

Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s 😁 ... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @KajolAtUN pic.twitter.com/qRpZ59yuDT — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 12, 2019

She sure has come a long way. The celebrity designer has designed homes of popular Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the work front for Shah Rukh, he was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed to impress audiences. Shah Rukh is currently on a break, but many reports of him having signed movies keep surfacing.

