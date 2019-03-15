WOW PICTURE! Gauri, Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor CHILL With Chris Martin In Switzerland

Today (March 15, 2018), Alia Bhatt turns an year older and many celebs shared lovely birthday wishes for the talented actress. A few minutes ago, Gauri Khan shared a lovely picture from Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland. In the picture, Gauri can be seen striking a pose with Chris Martin along with Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and Natasha Poonawalla! Needsless to mention that fans are amazed to see this star-studded picture and it's everything epic.

Among all, Katrina Kaif also shared a lovely post for Alia Bhatt and wished her through Instagram stories. Here's what she shared..

Karan Johar, who's a father figure to Alia Bhatt, shared a brand new poster of Kalank featuring Alia Bhatt as 'Roop' and boy, Alia is looking so gorgeous in the same!

Alia's co-star, Varun Dhawan also shared the same poster and wished Alia Bhatt a very happy birthday.

On a related note, Alia Bhatt is currently on a roll. Her recent films, Raazi and Gully did a phenomenal job at the box office and she will be next seen in Kalank. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawanb, Sonakhsi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.