    WOW PICTURE! Gauri, Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor CHILL With Chris Martin In Switzerland

    Today (March 15, 2018), Alia Bhatt turns an year older and many celebs shared lovely birthday wishes for the talented actress. A few minutes ago, Gauri Khan shared a lovely picture from Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland. In the picture, Gauri can be seen striking a pose with Chris Martin along with Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and Natasha Poonawalla! Needsless to mention that fans are amazed to see this star-studded picture and it's everything epic.

    Among all, Katrina Kaif also shared a lovely post for Alia Bhatt and wished her through Instagram stories. Here's what she shared..

    Karan Johar, who's a father figure to Alia Bhatt, shared a brand new poster of Kalank featuring Alia Bhatt as 'Roop' and boy, Alia is looking so gorgeous in the same!
    Alia's co-star, Varun Dhawan also shared the same poster and wished Alia Bhatt a very happy birthday.

    Courage has never looked this beautiful!❤️ Meet the feisty #Roop in #Kalank on 17th April. @aliaabhatt @duttsanjay @adityaroykapur @varundvn @aslisona @madhuridixitnene @abhivarman @apoorva1972 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiadwalagrandson happy Birthday my darling!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    On a related note, Alia Bhatt is currently on a roll. Her recent films, Raazi and Gully did a phenomenal job at the box office and she will be next seen in Kalank. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawanb, Sonakhsi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
