Genelia’s Adorable Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh On His Birthday: I’m Always In The Mood For You

Marjaavaan actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated his 41st birthday today. Several actors including Dia Mirza, Sidharth Malhotra wished Riteish on this special day. However, Genelia's wish was the cutest of all!

The actress wrote, "Dear forever mine, I'll say the same thing to you now that I'Il say to you when you will turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy birthday, Love. Forever yours. Ps- I'm always in the mood for you."

Netizens adored this lovable wish of her. She also posted a beautiful family picture of them. In the picture, Genelia was seen along with her kids Rahyl and Riaan. All three of them can be seen kissing Riteish.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's love bloomed on the sets of the Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were their debut films. The pair dated for about 8 years and tied the knot in 2012.

Let's take a look at Dia Mirza's wish for Riteish. She shared a picture of herself and Riteish and wrote, "Happy birthday, Riteish. One human being who is ever constant, ever consistent, in his generosity of time, care and love. Thank you for being the wonderful human being that you are. Love you. Have a blessed year ahead."

Sidharth's birthday wish read, "Happy birthday, Riteish. Thanks for all the fun and laughter you bring along. More power to you bro, big love and hug." Sidharth and Riteish were seen together recently in Marjaavaan.

Riteish recently revealed that he never thought he would get a film after his debut. "I never thought I will get a film after my first film, and things kept coming. I kept getting offers, some films didn't work and some worked well. Every actor has a journey of giving hits and flops," the actor told IANS.

Riteish Deshmukh will be seen soon in Baaghi 3.

