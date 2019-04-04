COMMENDABLE! 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' Actress Mayoori Kango Joins Google India As Industry Head

This Is Amazing!

Reportedly, Mayoori has been appointed as industry head at Google India. Yes, you heard that right!

Mayoori's Acting Stint

Mayoori had made her Bollywood debut with the National award winning film 'Naseem' in 1995. After working with actors such as Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji, Chandrachur Singh, and Jugal Hansraj, Mayoori turned her attention towards the small screen.

She starred in Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kittie Party, Kkusum and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat.

US Diaries

Soon, Mayuri tied the knot with NRI Aditya Dhillon in December 2003 and bid goodbye to her acting career. The actress shifted her base to US and pursued an MBA in marketing and finance from City University of New York-Baruch College - Zicklin School of Business.

Second Innings

Mayoori joined New York City-based digital agency called 360i and worked there as an associate media manager there from 2004 to 2012. She also worked with Digitas as associate director, media and Zenith as chief digital officer. Now, she has joined Google India as its industry head.

Mayuri Gets It Point On

In one of her interviews in the past Mayuri said, "Every time a new client sees me, they have the same question "How come you're here?" I have the answered the question so many times that some colleagues suggested that I record it now. But I have to prove myself in every new meeting as people have a notion that actors are not intelligent.

I have worked hard to make people take me seriously. People should complete their education before they come looking for that big break in Bollywood. Especially the actress ' their career in the industry lasts only around ten years. They need to have a backup option."