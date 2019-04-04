English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    COMMENDABLE! 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' Actress Mayoori Kango Joins Google India As Industry Head

    By
    |
    Mayoori Kango becomes Google India industry head; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Remember the popular song 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' from Papa Kehte Hain which had Jugal Hansraj describing his lady love (played by Mayoori Kango) fondly? Well, the blue-eyed girl disappeared from the acting circuit after working in films like Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Badal amongst others.

    For those who have been missing her, here's some update about her which would leave you pleasantly surprised! 

    This Is Amazing!

    Reportedly, Mayoori has been appointed as industry head at Google India. Yes, you heard that right!

    Mayoori's Acting Stint

    Mayoori had made her Bollywood debut with the National award winning film 'Naseem' in 1995. After working with actors such as Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji, Chandrachur Singh, and Jugal Hansraj, Mayoori turned her attention towards the small screen.

    She starred in Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kittie Party, Kkusum and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat.

    US Diaries

    Soon, Mayuri tied the knot with NRI Aditya Dhillon in December 2003 and bid goodbye to her acting career. The actress shifted her base to US and pursued an MBA in marketing and finance from City University of New York-Baruch College - Zicklin School of Business.

    Second Innings

    Mayoori joined New York City-based digital agency called 360i and worked there as an associate media manager there from 2004 to 2012. She also worked with Digitas as associate director, media and Zenith as chief digital officer. Now, she has joined Google India as its industry head.

    Mayuri Gets It Point On

    In one of her interviews in the past Mayuri said, "Every time a new client sees me, they have the same question "How come you're here?" I have the answered the question so many times that some colleagues suggested that I record it now. But I have to prove myself in every new meeting as people have a notion that actors are not intelligent.

    I have worked hard to make people take me seriously. People should complete their education before they come looking for that big break in Bollywood. Especially the actress ' their career in the industry lasts only around ten years. They need to have a backup option."

    ALSO READ: Romeo Akbar Walter Movie Review: John Abraham's Spy Game Leaves You With Mixed Feelings!

    Read more about: mayoori kango
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue