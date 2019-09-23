Ghost Trailer: Vikram Bhatt Gets Ready To Spook Us With His Horror Film Starring Sanaya Irani

Vikram Bhatt has a knack for horror genre. Right from the 'Raaz' series to '1920, the filmmaker has scared the daylights out of viewers and yet had them screaming for more. Now, he is back with yet another Bollywood horror flick titled, 'Ghost' starring Sanaya Irani.

This morning, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which begins with a mysterious murder which is most likely committed by a ghost. When more people start losing their lives, Sanaya's character decides to investigate the series of killings.

Watch the trailer here.

The trailer of Ghost has a few jump-scares which does spook you, though one wished it had better dialogues. But then maybe, the makers have saved the best for the film!"

'Ghost' is one of the scariest films I have worked on. The tight script of the film coupled with great editing has put together a story that will have the viewers grasping their seats in fear. The trailer is out today and we hope we are able to deliver to the expectations of the people", Vikram Bhatt said in an official statement.

The director shared that the idea of Ghost came to him when he read a newspaper article about how a British court allowed a matter involving spirits to be tried. He was intrigued and decided to channel his energy into this film.

'Ghost' marks the Bollywood debut of popular television actress Sanaya Irani. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani is slated to release on October 18.

