English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ghost Trailer: Vikram Bhatt Gets Ready To Spook Us With His Horror Film Starring Sanaya Irani

    By
    |

    Vikram Bhatt has a knack for horror genre. Right from the 'Raaz' series to '1920, the filmmaker has scared the daylights out of viewers and yet had them screaming for more. Now, he is back with yet another Bollywood horror flick titled, 'Ghost' starring Sanaya Irani.

    sanayairani

    This morning, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which begins with a mysterious murder which is most likely committed by a ghost. When more people start losing their lives, Sanaya's character decides to investigate the series of killings.

    Watch the trailer here.

    The trailer of Ghost has a few jump-scares which does spook you, though one wished it had better dialogues. But then maybe, the makers have saved the best for the film!"

    'Ghost' is one of the scariest films I have worked on. The tight script of the film coupled with great editing has put together a story that will have the viewers grasping their seats in fear. The trailer is out today and we hope we are able to deliver to the expectations of the people", Vikram Bhatt said in an official statement.

    The director shared that the idea of Ghost came to him when he read a newspaper article about how a British court allowed a matter involving spirits to be tried. He was intrigued and decided to channel his energy into this film.

    'Ghost' marks the Bollywood debut of popular television actress Sanaya Irani. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani is slated to release on October 18.

    PERFECT GIFT! Vikram Bhatt Makes Sanaya Irani's Birthday SPECIAL; Unveils Official Posters Of Ghost

    More SANAYA IRANI News

    Read more about: sanaya irani ghost vikram bhatt
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue