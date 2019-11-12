Giorgia Andriana Faced Rejection For Being Fair-Skinned & Her Hindi!

Giorgia Andriana Opens Up About Her Struggle

A HT report quoted her as saying, "Being a foreigner, to get a good project is very tough. I would go for auditions, sit for hours and have faced rejection so many times because I am too fair-skinned or because they would think that I would not be able to speak Hindi properly."

She Was Stereotyped In The Beginning

"I don't believe in luck. How prepared you are to do the hard work. In the beginning, I was stereotyped as well but now people know me better than before," added the actress.

Giorgia Took The Rejections Positively

Speaking about the film, she told the daily, "Sometimes, people would ask me, how will I become an actor? But I know that a lot of preparation goes into it. You need to be at it and give as many auditions as you can. You should be good at what you do. That's pretty much it."

Giorgia Has Been Learning Hindi & Urdu For The Past Three Years

"Hindi is not my mother tongue but I have worked quite hard to get the dialect right. I would rehearse myself in Hindi for my auditions and there are three teachers - one teaching me Urdu, and the other two helping me in Hindi grammar and how to write, read and pronounce Hindi correctly.

I would observe others and also ask them the meaning of words. Now, I don't find it too hard to express myself in Hindi and to learn the script. I'm quite confident with the language."