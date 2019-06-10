English
    Girish Karnad's Death: Director Ali Abbas Zafar Says They Will Miss Sir In Next 'Tiger' Film

    By
    |

    This morning, the nation woke up to the heartbreaking news of the demise of noted actor-director-playwright Girish Karnad. At the age of 81, he passed away at his Laveli Road residence in Bengaluru, after battling prolonged illness.

    Among the young filmmakers, Ali Abbas Zafar was one of them who got to work with the veteran actor on two films- 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The director says Karnad's demise is a huge loss to the nation. He also revealed that he was planning to cast the actor in his next film in the 'Tiger' franchise.

    An Ailing Girish Karnad Shot For Tiger Zinda Hai With Two Tubes In His Nose

    "Girish Sir never allowed his spirits to sag. His enthusiasm was infectious, and his knowledge was vast, and not just about cinema. He could converse authoritatively on any subject under the sun. I will my conversations with Girish Sir. We will all miss him," Ali told in.com.

    He Was Very Fond Of Salman And Katrina

    "Girish Sir was very fond of Salman Bhai and Katrina during the shooting. We are all going to miss him sorely in our next ‘Tiger' film."

    Ali Still Can't Believe That The Actor Is No More

    "When I heard it in the morning I was deeply saddened. He was such a gentleman, and so well-informed. This is not just a grave loss to the cinema, theatre and the creative arts but to the entire nation. Girish sir was much more than an actor."

    Ali Was In Touch With Girish Karnad Even After The Shooting Of Tiger Zinda Hai

    "He was a lot of things all at once. He could converse on every topic under the sun from literature to life. And he was a fighter. He never allowed his illness to defeat his spirit. I will him tremendously. We all in the Tiger team will miss him. There is no better education in the world than to just talk about life and cinema with a man as learned as Girish Sir. I will miss my highly informative conversations with him," he further told in.com.

    Meanwhile, Ali also took to his Twitter page to offer his heartfelt condolences over the actor's demise. He wrote, "Rest in peace sir #GirishKarnad , man with a golden heart and fountain of knowledge RIP."

    SAD NEWS! Veteran Actor & Playwright Girish Karnad Passes Away

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
